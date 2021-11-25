Why Paytm Was India’s IPO Disaster Of The Decade…

In contrast to Nykaa’s blockbuster IPO success, Paytm became the biggest nightmare of Indian investors.

Highlights-

India’s largest IPO in history opened with 27% crash on the first day of trading.

More than $900 million erased from investors’ wealth in mere two days.

Macquarie Research warns investors of buying shares in the future as well.

Breaking down the complex failure of unicorn’s IPO episode in the simplest words.

2021 was the landmark IPO year for India. Unicorns soared on the wave of stock market- Nykaa, Lenskart, Zomato, Paytm, MobiKwik, the list is very long. While some had a blockbuster debut like Nykaa and wrote historic success story, others bit the dust. One such is the ironic case of Paytm- India’s largest ever IPO in history that failed miserably on stock market.

India’s multinational fintech unicorn launched its IPO on both National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange with whopping Rs. 18,000 Cr issue size. Shares were priced at Rs. 2,150, everything seemed going as planned until the first day of trading. After raising almost Rs. 18,300 crore from the market, Paytm’s shares crashed dramatically on the day one of opening.

The first day of trading ended with 27.24% fall in the share price for the investors of Paytm. The drastic fall continued for second day as well, inflicting almost $900 million in losses within two days of trading.

While the story of Paytm is making headlines in the country, what exactly led to such massive failure of the unicorn is still confusing people. We have simplified and listed all the reason responsible for the stock market debacle of India’s biggest IPO ever.

Top 5 Reasons Behind Massive Failure of Paytm IPO

1. Overpriced listing

The biggest factor leading to Paytm’s fallback in the stock market was its excessively overpriced listing. Analysts and market experts have been long pointing out the inflated valuation of the unicorn that actually turned out to be a disaster recipe.

The IPO was issued for Rs. 2,150 per share which was much higher than the actual valuation of the company leading to losses. One97 Communication, the parent company of Paytm, traded at 49.7 times its FY21 revenue. This was when the company wasn’t even recording any profits which brings us to our next reason of Paytm’s IPO debacle-

2. Bleak prospects of profitability

The company stands in the myriad of financial troubles. Since its inception, Paytm has raised equity capital of total Rs. 190 billion. It is a matter of grave concern that 70 percent of it, which translates to Rs. 132 billion, has been used to recover losses of company.

One after another, the company has constantly been venturing into various business lines- payment wallet, commerce, investment, insurance, etc. Sadly, none of the business division exhibit signs of strong financials. The company is burning cash with vague prospects of profitability.

3. Questionable future of Paytm

Institutional investors have time to time expressed concern about the future of Paytm. And the frenzy is now more than ever. One of the major reason behind distrust is the absence of license to enter the lending business.

Lending divisions are the most profitable source of revenue for any fintech. A company providing financial services has to have a lending verticle in order to be in good books of analysts.

Paytm, however, lacks the license to enter this segment of fintech market.

4. Increasing competition from UPIs

One the success story of last decade, Paytm has now been beaten by the other competitors in the market who have outperformed company’s numbers. While the consumers are adopting UPI payments for easy direct bank transfers, Paytm is facing a massive competition from big sharks that are already more successful.

The biggest threat for the company is PhonePe which constitutes 42% of overall UPI transactions of the country. It is followed by other big names such as Google Pay and BHIM. PhonePe and Google Pay together constitute more than 82% of the UPI market of India which has a lot to say about Paytm’s future in this segment.

5. Flawed analyses of the Paytm IPO

A report by Macquarie Research highlighted a stark flaw in the analysis of Paytm’s valuation. The analysts on Thursday revealed how the valuation of Paytm was decided by the foreign investors. Foreign investors have a higher appetite for risks in the stock market unlike Indian investors who have conventional metrics of investment. When it comes to Indian market, profitability and earnings are the top priority- the segments where Paytm stand no chance.

According to experts, if Indian investors are willing to buy Paytm shares in the future, one should decide to do that only when the price come down to Rs. 1100-1200. This figure again is not devoid of risks and investors should have appetite for the same.