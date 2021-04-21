5 Phrases That Effective Leaders Use To Inspire Action

And 4 Phrases they detest and avoid, in all scenarios and at all costs.

Great companies like Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, and JP Morgan are built on the shoulders of legendary leaders who know what to say and what to omit.

Similarly, great leaders like Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet had one thing in common, knowing how to use the right words to stimulate others to achieve.

There are some phrases that every successful leader uses and champions when building world famous products and companies.

Then there are some phrases that they don’t just avoid but abhor. Phrases that break teams and take companies down the drain.

Do it or leave it, but there is nothing like being in the middle and figuring it out. While working in a professional industry, you have to be at your A-game at all times. You have to be in the driver’s seat and make things happen until, of course, you want to end up as a victim. What is it that sets top CEOs and leaders of firms like Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, Forbes and JP Morgan apart from other companies just floating in the system?

If you want to be unforgettable, you have to make yourself a brand and be excellent at what you do. The world only remembers the champions, the winners and the ones who moved things around. Historic leaders like Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet had one thing in common. They knew how to kneel down and help people achieve. They made the team collectively work for the greater good and always set an example on humanitarian grounds.

Watch: How Great Leaders inspire Action

So gear up and be the one who breaks the glass ceiling, splash away the problems, does not wait for the right timing, and simply, chose to work every day to make that vision a grand reality. Here are the most common and effective five phrases that are used by leaders and managers.

5 Phrases that Great Leaders use all the time to mentor great teams and create great products and companies.

How could we get faster and better?

Speed, efficiency, and quality questions are always good to ask. Many consulting companies make millions in a short while and just because they chose to work as a team. Often, during our work, we will not be content with what we are doing. Where are not satisfied emotionally, financially and professionally, but they are the greater times to hold and sit tight. Work the hardest in that phase and reap the benefits later. Look for solution and take help, it will boost the productivity of the team at a faster pace.

As Steve Jobs said it rightly,

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

In it together to win it. Together.

Whether the leader is there to guide and inspire, give feedback, or take on crucial tasks, they are in the thick of the action. And research has shown that exceptional work is created through the habit of sticking with it and following through until ideas come to fruition.

We can work through this problem.

Any leader who uses this phrase or any variant of it assures the team that they are taking the credibility of all the success and failure. Knowing when to stop and ask for help is a trait of the best leaders in the workplace. They value input and opinions because they know that diverse viewpoints improve the quality of their vision, processes, and products.

Thank You!

Often leaders approach the team who have made a significant difference, and vocally say thank you. This boost trust, respect, and pride in their work, also highlights the fact that a manager is notices and appreciates contributions made by one. It is proven to be a top motivating factor of producing great work.

You have my full support.

Building confidence and trust is the key here. Reorienting conversations to what matters to your staff is always a positive thing to do. ‘We will innovate and look for possible solutions and explore their feasibility’, this is what employees want to hear instead of backlashing and undermining their capabilities.

Watch: Simple Phrases Effective Leaders use

Leaders are the ones who find the unsung hero and appreciate them in front of all. They look for benefitting the team and not just their own interest.

4 phrases that great leaders avoid and abhor in all scenarios, and at all costs.

I told you so.

This phrase reiterates that you were warned about it and yet you went with your instinct. The point is people learn from their failures, so a boss should not be bossing around with pride just because he stopped you from having that experience.

This is not possible.

Even if you feel that something cannot be done, you should never say it this way. A negative phrase like this makes you sound pessimistic leader. Every task easy or difficult is a step towards achieving business goals. You should always be speaking in terms of solving problems.

That’s not my fault.

In an increasingly blame driven culture, people spend more time finding out who is at fault. They focus on shifting the blame, instead of looking for ways to solve the problem. Your duty as a leader is to assume responsibility and find ways to fix the obstacles.

That’s not my job.

Probably this is the worst thing that you can say to your colleague. Even if they are asking for help or suggestion, it is always polite to help them or direct them to the concerned person instead of cornering them. You should go beyond your job description to enhance team development and organizational productivity.

They not only inspire you but push you for betterment, they make you realize that you are not only professionally climbing but also uplifting your persona in your personal life. That’s why the best leaders know it’s crucial to use effective phrases to express thanks for the everyday value and big wins their people bring in – in a timely, sincere, specific manner.