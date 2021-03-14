COMPANIES

New Amazon CEO: Who Is Andy Jassy? And What To Expect From Him?

Andy Jassy, Amazon's New CEO
DKODING Studio
Sujata Ray
Sujata Ray

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Commerce. | Sujata has worked for many private organizations of repute before her passion for writing made her explore a new domain. She writes on a variety of topics and takes pleasure in immersing herself in learning about new and exciting areas. Sujata has written many articles, documents, illustrations for different digital platforms as a freelance content writer.

Previous Article
Pandemic Business Strategy: 5 Startup Techniques For Enterprise CEOs
No Newer Articles