Marriott Enters Metaverse — The VR Future of Hospitality, Leisure And Travel

A lot is cooking in metaverse. And with the entry of Marriott in the virtual land, hospitality industry is gearing up for more.

After almost every industry making a debut in the virtual land, it is now hospitality’s turn. Marriott International has marked its arrival in the metaverse becoming one of the first hospitality companies aiming to cash big on the metaverse. In a statement, the hospitality group welcomed digital artists TXREK, JVY, and Erick Nicolay on board to create Marriott’s own NFTs.

“We are excited to bring our extraordinary portfolio of hotel brands and endless experiences into this growing platform,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International.

We continuously seek opportunities to defy what is conventional and, with our entry in the digital goods space, we are further igniting the transformative power of travel in the virtual world, while supporting this growing community of incredibly talented artists.

Related: Investors Gear Up For Solice — First Of A Kind Multi-Metaverse That Will Be Grand

Travel has the power to shift our perspectives in the physical world. So we teamed up with artists in the@fazeclan community to explore the transformative power of travel in the virtual world. Our first

Marriott Bonvoy NFT collection just dropped at@ArtBasel. #TravelMakesUs🎇 pic.twitter.com/OGg4nLS3Zg — Marriott Bonvoy (@MarriottBonvoy) December 5, 2021

A Marriott Bonvoy initiative, the three NFTs were unveiled at the Art Basel Miami Beach under its “Power of Travel” global campaign on Dec 4, Saturday.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Is Hiding The Catastrophic Dangers Of Metaverse — Beginning Of The End?

The next generation of Meta-hotels

WIth every industry making its way to the new world of virtual and augmented reality, it is obvious for the travel and hospitality to jump into the bandwagon too. There is a lot one can expect from the “digital hotels and resorts” that might soon provide a highly personalized experience to people from their homes.

Of course, metaverse can never dub the sensations of smell and touch. However, the virtual immersive experience can completely change the interoperable model of hospitality from what we see today. How? Let’s find out:

After Marriott’s entry to metaverse, here is the future of hospitality

What if, we tell you that the front office for booking the hotel and resorts of your choice will move to the virtual world? The next time you have to book a hotel, you (your avatar to be precise) might want to take a virtual tour of the property. By providing an immersive experience of the stay, hotels and resorts stand a chance to secure more real bookings than what the figures reflect currently.

This means a multitude of advantages for the owners. First, like we explained above, there cannot be a better advertising model than providing potential guests a full tour of the property. Of course, this would be more beneficial for the hotels and resorts with better service, decor and activities to indulge in for the guests.

A customer who gets a better idea of what all amenities and luxury the property offers is better inclined towards making a real-life booking at the property.

Related: Buying Virtual Land In Metaverse Decentraland — Here Is The Most Comprehensive Guide

Second, it can lead to huge cost reduction for hospitality industry given that front end booking office will move to the virtual space. Here, avatars and not real humans, will be handling the operations, thus solving the huge labor challenge that the industry is facing due to Great Resignation. This also means that after Marriott, the metaverse future of hospitality industry is not far.

Dive into the luxury of Metaverse

Travel and leisure industry, like hospitality, has already paved its way to metaverse and is winning big. One of the most expensive NFTs in The Sandbox is actually a digital yacht- The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht worth 149 ETH or $650,000.

This ultra-lux yacht is actually the part of Fantasy Collections which is an ensemble of high-end NFTs in the Sandbox ranging from private islands, speedboats to jet skis.

It even provides the membership exclusive beach clubs and Fantasy Marina.