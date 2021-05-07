Gen Z Job Interviews Are Nothing Like When Millennials Joined The Workforce

Virtual interview format is the new normal. Companies have turned to Zoom, Skype and Hangouts as Gen Z grads make their way into the workforce. But its a whole new ball game.

Highlights

Campus hiring might turn obsolete post-Covid as companies adapt to virtual interviews.

Few tips to ace your online Zoom/ Skype interview and get yourself hired into the firm.

Generation Z is entering the workforce. How should recruiters prepare?

Thanks to the pandemic, from utility payments to e-commerce, from onboarding to the interview process, every aspect of life is turning virtual. As per the latest statistics, India has crossed more than seventeen million cases with a whooping 198,000 deaths and over fourteen million in recovery. There has been a tremendous effect on every aspect of life with COVID.

The interview process seems to have taken a blow. Hiring the best talent is always challenging and more so when there is no personal interaction. Campus hiring involves large-scale interviews and have been an area of concern for both the recruiters and the candidates.

Coronavirus hiring: How recruiters are selecting and interviewing job candidates during the pandemic – CNBC https://t.co/UEko5nRa30 via @GoogleNews — IntellegoJobs (@intellegojobs) December 15, 2020

In comes the era of virtual hiring

While virtual hiring is a great idea, it need not be impersonal. Building a solid brand, efficient feedback system, detailed job descriptions, personality fitment, collecting feedback from the candidates, and embracing the digital trends can be a few ways of improving the virtual interview process.

An increasing number of companies are going remote to stop the spread of the COVID -19. Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has canceled all its in-person interviews and has set up portals for virtual discussions where candidates can connect with the recruiters and complete the process of hiring and documentation. Amazon is conducting its interview process via Amazon Chime. Google has moved to Google hangouts. More and more companies are using BlueJeans, Skype, Zoom, and Google hangout for their hiring process.

Related: The Future Belongs To Leaders Who Know How To Outshine Crises

Virtual Interviewing

While we have all moved on to the virtual world a long time ago, video interviews can be overwhelming to both parties involved. However, maintaining a few best practices would be helpful.

Watch: Virtual Job Interview Tips to Help You Get Hired From Home

Preparedness

Being prepared for the virtual interview process like the in-person interview by reading the job description and candidates’ resumes to ask specific and relevant questions would be a great start. Staying on schedule, using a quiet room, and sending out the proper link for the video conferencing are a few other factors that enable smooth virtual interviewing.

Expectations

Advance notice to the candidate about the interview format, interviewer, timings, and link to the video conference is crucial. Checking out and rectifying any technical glitches at both ends before beginning the interview process like camera and microphone check is a must.

You’re not a fan of virtual interviews? Sorry, they’re probably not going anywhere, but you can make them less awkward. https://t.co/NlVUKCKzmq — DDI (@DDIworld) May 6, 2021

What does a Gen Z jobseeker expect and value from the workplace?

Fair and equal treatment

Fair and equal treatment to everyone without being partial towards anyone based on gender, race, LGBT, age, and disabilities is crucial. Organizations with inclusive cultures are more likely to attract young talent.

Content strategy

Social media is the happening place for adults in the age range of 18 – 29—the eight-second rule of social media channels like Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Graphics and videos are the best ways to reach out to the Gen Z talent pool.

Watch: What Gen Z college grads are looking for in a workplace

L&D

A robust Learning and Development system is the key. Studies suggest 84 percent of Gen Z workers are keen on employers that help them develop job-specific skills. The bite-sized learning experience is the trend with Gen Z. Research from Deloitte suggests that interpersonal communication skills, teamwork, and time management are a few skills to hone for Gen Z.

What does Generation Z wants the most in a workplace? @Inc explores this question and includes information from our Working Learner Index to answer the question. Read more here: https://t.co/0WwmTvBh7L — Bright Horizons (@BrightHorizons) January 6, 2020

Get behind Micro-Learning

Shorter attention span, multi-tasking, and finding solutions on multiple platforms like YouTube and Wikipedia constitute the microlearning digital natives. Instant answers to all challenges are how they manage and lose interest in anything that is not quicker. Microlearning modules are the best solution for L&D of Gen Z. Bursts of high-quality video content is the key to capture the interest of Gen Z.

Go Digital

While millennials survived on the internet, mobile is the lifeline of Gen Z. A website that is not mobile responsive would have lost a significant share of its talent pool. It’s either go mobile or go home. Mobile recruitment, automated text messages, and new job alerts on mobile are the best way to hire talent if you consider hiring Gen Z.

Have an authentic brand

Thanks to digital technology, there are tons of ads on the screen. Staying authentic to carve a niche is crucial. Employee testimonials, snippets of corporate events, and crisp graphic or video content are best known to attract Gen Z. Websites like Glassdoor are a great place to read both positive and negative reviews posted by employees. Such reviews are authentic since anonymous profiles that are current and previous employees post them.

Related: Covid-19 Consumer Trends: Top 10 Ideas For Starting A New Digital Business In 2021

Perks & Benefits

Vacations, health benefits, workplace perks, non-monetary drivers, L&D opportunities, and remote work options are a few perks and benefits that help to attract the Gen Z workforce. Uniqueness, innovation, and inclusive culture are a few core values that attract Gen Z employees the most.

Generation Z want to work in a well-designed office with social break-out areas and quiet spaces, a survey has found https://t.co/qAiktzCIXL #generationz #workspaces — PersonnelToday (@personneltoday) September 25, 2018

Identifying any challenges in the hiring strategy to create a positive candidate experience is the key. Innovative technology, data-driven decisions, and going mobile are a few factors that help to create a unique candidate experience through virtual hiring and onboarding without being impersonal.

Gen Z is a resilient workforce that performs best with the utilization of technology. Virtual hiring means collecting candidate applications, conducting skill assessments, video interviews, and the final candidate selection takes place virtually. It means companies have to attract talent, test skills, complete background checks, and onboard the candidates with zero physical interaction. Realigning the content strategy to attract the right talent, utilizing the best tools and technology for the assessment process, and setting up a flawless onboarding process ensures a positive candidate experience and aids in attracting and retaining the Gen Z talent pool.