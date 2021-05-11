Gen Z Customers Want To ‘Cancel’ Your Brand! Here’s How To Save It

Gen Z customers won’t tolerate even a single bad customer experience. So brands need to tread more carefully than ever before.

Highlights

Gen Z shoppers who have recently entered the fray, are more likely to abandon a brand, claims survey.

What gen z buyers look for while shopping online is poles apart from how millennials make their buying decisions.

Brands are finding new techniques and ways to lure this young consumer demographic.

The pandemic has increased the market for online shopping exponentially. Besides even bringing boomers into the gen X and millennials dominated market, it has coincided with the entry of generation Z. But this new group makes up their mind in approaches unheard by even marketing stalwarts.

Brand loyalty is changing due to the pandemic https://t.co/sxoYqy0jTr pic.twitter.com/AepWADldly — Adrian Swinscoe (@adrianswinscoe) November 20, 2020

Poor digital experiences can put gen z and cause them to “cancel” brands right away.

Several factors lead gen z consumers to abandon entire carts, post unabashedly negative reviews, and quit brand loyalty in a matter of minutes. The changing scenario has caused a significant attitude shift for brands as well. Gen Z customers won’t tolerate any bad customer experience. So brands need to tread more carefully than ever before.

The Gen Z Sellers Guide

Canadian market and social research firm Advanis conducted a research where they collected data from more than a thousand gen z consumers. The survey seems to uncover the evolving behavior of gen z customers during the Pandemic. As per the survey, 37 percent of gen z customers abandon a purchase due to a poor digital experience when they shop. The survey has thrown light towards the changing behavior of the young customer. It also exhibits well the reasons leading brands to buckle up and ensure a great customer experience from the word go!

Here are some important findings from the survey:

More than 57 percent of customers are less loyal to brands during the pandemic.

The error fixing window for brands is very small. 38 percent of the shoppers offer only one second chance for a brand and switch to a rival in no time.

74 percent of gen z will shift brand loyalty if the product they are looking for is out of stock.

Digital Savvy buyers

Instant challenges call for instant solutions for gen z. Patience is not their strong point. Millennials preferred brand loyalty and waited for their favorite brand to load the items they are looking for. They always come back to shop later but this doesn’t seem to be the case with gen z customers.

Gen Z customers prefer mobile shopping over browsers. 87 percent of them mention that their shopping skills have improved tremendously during the pandemic. 63 percent of gen z consumers seem to enjoy online shopping more than physical shopping. Most of them are moving towards buying everything online. Gen Z customers use mobile for their online shopping. Hence, brands need to scale up their website’s performance. Poor load time or any other technical glitches may quickly move them towards rivals with better customer experience.

Digital Shopping Experience

While online shopping was a mere transaction previously, gen z customers view it as an experience with many expectations. Personalized experiences, speed of delivery, and freebies are a few options that interest the gen z customers. Excellent experience without technical glitches, customized suggestions, and remembering shopping preferences are a few of their expectations.

"For Gen Z, Instagram is a prime channel for discovery. A recent report from digital and creative agency Composed found that 60% of U.S. Gen Z shoppers use the platform to discover new brands and products."https://t.co/QVQXblNb2f — Zoho Social (@ZohoSocial) February 25, 2020

A delightful experience is key while selling to the Gen Z customer.

The spending power of the Gen Z customer has changed the way brands operate. Their shopping principles have put a lot of pressure on brands to create a fantastic customer experience every single time. With no margin for error, brands need to fix their websites and ensure no technical glitches and poor performance. Offers, discounts, free delivery, personalized experiences, and remembering customer preferences are essential to keep gen z customers hooked to the brand.