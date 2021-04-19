The Future Belongs To Leaders Who Know How To Outshine Crises

Success, in a future where the next crisis always looms large, will only come to leaders who accept change as a constant.

This pandemic has pushed industry leaders to drive a shuttered economy towards growth and prosperity.

Organizations will need to be reconceived to combine human ingenuity with machine learning.

Stakeholder capitalism is more urgent than ever. The companies are leveraging on ESG factor (Environment, Social and Governance).

It is important to note that how companies behave now will be remembered for many years to come.

Welcoming and adjusting to the new crisis of the world, people and companies are working hand in glove to ensure that business stays on track. The two-sided communication has led the companies to demonstrate through their policies and procedures that they truly care about their employees. This crisis is the time when leaders have spoken out about the “staying-at-home” philosophy, mental health and tips to be more productive, resourceful and innovative. These enforcements were brought by thoughtful leaders across industries that operate not only mechanically but emotionally as well.

In a future where the next crisis is always looming large, leaders must accept change as a constant. | Image Credits: Moose Photos | Pexels

In these uncertain and highly stressful times, there is heightened reliance on managers and supervisors to maintain the well-being, health, and safety of their workforce. Any business runs as good as the people who invest their minds in it. To ensure that the best is delivered even while working remotely, these managers wear the cape of good leaders and direct people towards self-care. Remember the old quote, “Crisis does not build character, it reveals it.”? Similarly, the leaders of today are focusing on now. They should stop trying to plan and predict future scenarios and rather take the actions that are most appropriate at the moment and adjust their approach.

Collective Progress

As the combination of technology fuelled change, the rise of new learning technologies has bridged gaps. Gaining foothold and responding effectively have become two measures every manager follows. Through virtual meetings, seminars, and podcasts, a lot of answers are clarified. Something as simple yet crucial as clarifying your purpose, supporting your stakeholders, and bolstering your emotional resilience are being discussed.

No team has ever won single-handedly; it requires a highly motivated leader and devoted people to give what it takes to win in a crisis.

Especially, during these testing times, leadership is one of the most talked-about skills. It is not required only in managers or founders but, in every individual to drive successfully. Someone who can see potential in an idea. Business leaders are creating a collective narrative of hope and bold actions rather than meandering between squandered opportunities.

4 Essential Leadership Skills To Outshine The Current & The Next Crisis

1 /4

Prioritize your Emotional and Organizational Resilience

When faced with an overwhelming volume of critical decisions, leaders may feel the urge to limit the authority and tighten control. But organizational resilience depends on more stakeholders and perspectives, organized across a network of cross-functional teams with clear mandates. Empowering leaders with the right temperament and character stay curious and flexible and are willing to make the tough, even unpopular calls.

2 /4

Find New Ways to Create Connections

Now, a lot of tools such as Skype, MS Team, Google meet and more are free to use. Microsoft and Google are currently giving away enterprise conferencing tools in response to COVID-19. Many of my clients have moved to regular video-conferencing over the last year and this is an ideal way to stay connected and keep a tab on business affairs.

3 /4

Leverage your Team

You’re not in this alone; you shouldn’t try to be a superhero. Bring your team together to ensure alignment on plans, priorities, and contingencies. Engage them in doing that scenario planning. Work with them to differentiate what is truly important. Stay personally connected as well and ask them how they and their families feel. It truly makes you empathetic when you listen to others and help them to ensure their emotional intelligence in check.

With the workplace changing rapidly in this crisis, it's time to think about how these changes line up with your organizational values and what it means for your long-term company culture. #CompanyCulture #Leadership https://t.co/7mxHwJhWdP — Dr. John D. Calhoun (@CEOofIMS) March 31, 2021

4 /4

Be Authentic

Don’t forget why people have come to trust and follow you. Be who you are you and tap into your natural persona to create calm and focus. In times of crisis, people crave the familiar. Don’t hide bad news. Be honest, including saying “I don’t know” if you don’t know. You don’t need to know all the answers but you should take the time to understand what your people are asking and why they are asking it.

Accepting the Change

Navigating through crisis, leaders all end up asking themselves that how can we move forward in such uncertain circumstances? The key is to focus on positive, effective leadership. It can help us to deal with crises, rebuild communities, and forge ahead in moments of ambiguity. These leaders set goals, trust their staff and practice the crisis management skills they preach. CEOs are recognizing that the biggest barriers to boldness and speed aren’t technical limitations. Rather, preconceived mindsets about what’s possible, processes that slow things down and bottlenecks created by chains of command are the true limiting factors. To succeed in a future where the next crisis is always looming large, leaders must accept change as a constant.