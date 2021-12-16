What Is Bored Ape Yacht Club & The Metaverse Obsession Of Adidas And The Likes

Adidas Buys Bored Ape For Its Metaverse Debut — But What Is This NFT Club Investors Are Obsessed With?

Adidas is the newest addition to the list of BAYC’s buyers. Bored Ape NFT’s ownership list is already a star-studded affair.

You probably already know about another addition in the list of brands that want to cash on the massive future economy of metaverse. Adidas has entered metaverse and fans just can’t keep calm.

The pioneer sportswear brand acquired a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT worth 46 ETH or roughly $156,000 during purchase. It has also partnered with Pixel Vaults Punks Comic and described metaverse as the “world of limitless possibilities”.

Hey @adidasoriginals, impossible is nothing in the Metaverse. What if we invite all of the original thinkers and do-ers to design our future together?https://t.co/xQrfAWHBky pic.twitter.com/fTCaqf6fho — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 22, 2021

In an article, Adidas said:

This autumn, Adidas, known for celebrating ideas at the bleeding edge of originality, is settling in at the frontier of creativity: The Metaverse. Our goal there? To see every one of its inhabitants thrive. The Metaverse is where anyone can express their most original ideas and be their most authentic selves, in whatever form they might take. And thanks to the blockchain (and NFTs), those pioneers can own a piece of what they create.”

The company has also struck a deal with the crypto investor Gmoney NFT for a smooth entry into the metaverse.

However, it is not just Adidas that has made waves about Bored Ape with its acquisition. Famous investors — celebrities and entrepreneurs, have already added to the billion dollar traded value of the cool cartoon of the crypto world.

Here is all you need to know about the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the NFTs that’s driving the world crazy.

Bored Ape Yacht Club — The growing craze among NFT investors

To begin with the introduction, Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Bored Ape NFTs are growing so wildly popular that even if you don’t know about it, you’d still have seen it somewhere.

So what does these cool decentralized digital collectibles do? They serve two purposes- act as avatars for the metaverse and work as a ticket to an online social club. While it appears at a lot of places on the internet, the most recent fuel to the fame of Bored Ape was added by Adidas that changed its Twitter profile picture to one of its NFT wearing company’s cap.

Who owns BAYC?

We are not gonna talk again about Adidas’ acquisition of the coolest digital collectibles in the metaverse. Because there are plenty of other famous names as proud owners. Founded by Yuga Labs in April 2021, these cool cartoon ape collectibles have already been traded for more than $1 billion in just seven months.

The list of famous owners include the likes of Jimmy Fallon, DJ Khaled, Post Malone and Steph Curry. These celebs also use these NFTs as their social media profile pictures.

Bore Apes are making it to the big platforms of the real world. The NFT was featured on the November cover of the Rolling Stone Magazine. Need we say more about the popularity of the cool decentralized cartoon?

How much does Bored Ape NFT cost?

If you are planning to buy one for yourself, make sure you have a deep pocket. This Ethereum-supported artwork is currently rocking at the minimum price of $200,000. Yes, one can credit the high-end brand acquisitions and celebrity interest for the massive price.

Reading this, you might be wondering why is this NFT club so expensive? The answer looms into multiple directions.

Why is BAYC so expensive?

Like every NFT, the value of Bored Ape too is driven by three prime factors- word of celebrities, community strength and the use-case.

We have already talked about how famous names like Jimmy Fallon, DJ Khaled and now, Adidas in metaverse, have fueled the conversation around Bored Ape.

Coming to the community part of the NFT, BAYC has a lot to offer to its buyers. BAYC frequently organizes community meetups, most recently held in New York, California, Hong Kong and UK. Unlike the boring investor meet ups, the affair is a festive yacht party with concerts featuring likes of Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, The Strokes, and more.

Communities play a big role in determining the prices of NFT, for example, the price at which the least-invested members want to sell their artwork for, becomes the floor price. Therefore, it is safe to say that when an investor sells a Bored Ape NFT, but also the community pass along with all its perks.

The History and Future of Bored Ape Yacht Club Video Credit: Matt Borchert

Now, the utility or use-case. We begin with Bored Ape Kennel Club that allows its owners to “adopt” a dog NFT. The traits of this NFT dog are quite similar to the Bored Ape. The next unique community perk is Mutant Ape.

So what is a Mutant Ape? Owners of BAYC get a freebie- a digital mutant serum. When mixed with the Bored Ape that they own, it creates another NFT called a Mutant Ape.

In most of the cases, BAYC is the access to play-to-earn games. It can also be staked in exchange for an associated cryptocurrency.