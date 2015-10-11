LATEST NEWS

The Joker Sequel Happening: Todd Phillips Already Writing It
The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Meet Tom Holland’s New Girlfriend
Pirate in Peril: Johnny Depp Reportedly In A Grim Situation
Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Enjoys Being Shaved By A Robot Barber
Wonder Woman Stunts Stole The Wonder Out Of Gal Gadot’s Body
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Expecting A Third Child?
Millie Bobby Brown Wins The Oscar For The Rudest Actress In Hollywood!
Are Emma Watson And Tom Felton Still Together After Having A Fling During Harry Potter?
DCEU To Be Destroyed Without Henry Cavill
Ben Affleck To Bring Jennifer Lopez To DC, Jlo Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

Brie Larson Forcing Marvel To Make Her The New MCU Leader

Exposed! Gut-wrenching Details Of Keanu Reeves’ Tragic Past

WB Crying Over Losing Army Of The Dead To Netflix

Henry Cavill Threatening Warner Bros For Superman’s Role

Misogynist RDJ Defends Chris Pratt And Abandons Brie Larson

Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s 3-Year Long Marriage In Trouble

Brie Larson Wants To Become A Life Coach At The Cost Of Captain Marvel

Angelina Jolie Secretly Simmering With Jealousy After Keanu Reeves’ Wedding Rumours

After F.R.I.E.N.D.S, The Big Bang Theory Reunion Is Next In Line

Millie Bobby Brown Hates Henry Cavill. Wonder Why?

BUSINESS

Paytm Board Gives Nod To Raise $220 Billion Via IPO; Share Price Doubles Up
ECONOMY, MONEY & MARKETS

Grey Market Backs Paytm’s Record-Breaking $220 Billion IPO Plan. Should You Invest?

India Looks For Recovery Roadmap After Worst GDP Fall Since Independence

The country’s GDP had dwindled by 24.38 percent in the first quarter of 2020-21. It had bet on a household-consumption economic revival that may now take much longer to show results.

Hello iPhone 13: What To Expect From The New Apple Series
Launching Soon: Apple Set To Make ‘Weighty’ Upgrades With iPhone 13

Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 soon, and with some much-awaited ‘groundbreaking’ features. Experts speculate and suggest two stunning design changes that will be the talk of the town! So, what are we looking at?

SPORTS

Euro 2020 – Young Players To Watch
FOOTBALL

Euro 2020 – Young Players To Watch

Serie A 2020-21: How Two Years Of Ronaldo Sparked A Renaissance In Italian Football
Serie A 2020-21: How Two Years Of Ronaldo Sparked A Renaissance In Italian Football

The resurgence of the Italian Serie A, literally on the back of Cristiano Ronaldo, is proof of what one power-packed transfer can do to a league descending into oblivion.

5 Reasons Why Liverpool's EPL Title Defense Was A Spectacular Failure
5 Reasons Why Liverpool’s EPL Title Defense Was A Spectacular Failure

Klopp seems to have failed Liverpool to hold onto its Premier League Title but injuries worsened the situation.

People Who Inspire
People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
‘People Who Inspire India’ Education Iconic Awards 2021 Winners Announced — The Full List

20 Catalysts of Change — from Educationists and Edupreneurs to Philanthropists — they are vital pillars of India’s education revolution. The PWI Education Icons 2021 are carrying Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s vision – of making India the Vishwa Guru – on their shoulders.

LIFESTYLE

Millennials And Marriages: The Definition Of Happily Ever After Is Changing For Indians
SEX & RELATIONSHIPS

Millennials And Marriages: ‘Happily Ever After’ Has A New Meaning For Indians

Yoga Soulmate
Yoga Is The New Way To Meet Your Soul Mate

Finding a soul mate is never easy, but there are some ways that you can…

BDSM can inspire new life
How Some Elements Of BDSM Can Inspire New Life In Your Relationship

Let’s acknowledge the hard truth. There are many misconceptions about BDSM. On the surface, it…

Features
Tips For Writing Your Coursework
Tips For Writing Your Coursework/Research Paper/ Personal Statement

It can be your course work, research work, or personal statement, time, and efforts are important to get good grades or to be in the grad school of your choice. For many students, it means stress, a lot of work, and sleepless nights.

MAGAZINE

Gaurav Munjal People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
MAGAZINE
Gaurav Munjal Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021
Vamsi Krishna People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
MAGAZINE
Vamsi Krishna Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021
Bharat Gupta People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
MAGAZINE
Bharat Gupta Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021
Megha Vijaywargia People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
MAGAZINE
Megha Vijaywargia Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021
Rahul Bose People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
MAGAZINE
Rahul Bose Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021